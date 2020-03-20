7 years after the horrific rape and murder that shocked the country, the 4 men convicted of the crime were hanged early this morning, reports TOI.

The accused, namely, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh were hanged at 5:30 AM in Tihar Jail. This is first time that 4 men have been hanged together in the jail complex.

The act concludes a 7 year search for justice for the victim's parents, whose mother said:

Finally they have been hanged, it was a long struggle. Today we got justice, this day is dedicated to the daughters of the country. I thank the judiciary and government.