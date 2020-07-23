When I was 4-years-old I could barely speak but, kids these days are quite smart and talented.

Nadim Shamma-Sourgen, a 4-year-old boy from UK has become the youngest ever author to land a book deal for his awesome poetry collection.

He signed a book deal with a publishing company named Walker Books. He has penned several poems including 'Coming Home', 'Love' and 'Baddies' among others.

In an interview with The Guardian, Walker executive Denise Johnstone-Burt said she was quite impressed with the young boy's writing. She said:



I am astonished that anyone so young could write such sensitive verse. His poems are simple, inspirational and have a wisdom all of their own.

Nadim's poems often talk about important feelings like love and loneliness. He finds the perfect words to express his thoughts and expressions and that's the beauty of his poems.

"Don't put your finger up your nose on live telly." 😂



Four-year-old poet, Nadim Shamma-Sourgen is a man of few words this morning with #KayBurley.



Get the latest headlines here: https://t.co/H5TtUwunoL pic.twitter.com/r1IHwMIXwL — SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 1, 2020

Kate Clanchy, who is an award-winning poet and writer herself often shares her students' work on social media. She discovered Nadim and his love for poetry through his mother, Yasmine Shamma.



Nadim the four year old poet is having a book! @WalkerBooksUK are putting the poems together with pictures. You did this twitter, but your reasons were sound. Here's his first poem. pic.twitter.com/S1PuH8p82o — Kate Clanchy (@KateClanchy1) July 22, 2020

Kate often posts Nadim's work on Twitter because she just loves his childlike writing and the innocence his work reflects. She says:

I wasn’t tweeting the poems because they were so much like adult work – it was because they were so purely childlike. Nadim has the very rare ability to articulate in images what it is to be a four-year-old, to love your mum and bugs, to wonder about baddies, baths and love, and to ‘hang up your brave’ when you come in from nursery.

Nadim is extremely excited about his book. In an interview with The Guardian he said:

I feel happy that my poems will be in a book. I like writing poems especially about nature. When my poems are in a book, can I please have a copy?

People on Twitter are thrilled and excited for Nadim. They are congratulating him for achieving this feat.

Oh my goodness! I can’t believe it - but I can! I am so thrilled and proud of him... he has a poetical spirit! — Sarah Wheatley (@theothermousie) July 22, 2020

It will be a lovely book. — Kate Clanchy (@KateClanchy1) July 22, 2020

How utterly brilliant!! Delightful news!! — A.M. Dassu ⚡️ (@a_reflective) July 22, 2020

This is absolutely amazing, congratulations to Nadim & his family & you! I can't tell you how much inspiration & hope the world receives each time you share one of your Ss poems. — Kim Tyo-Dickerson (@KimTyoDickerson) July 22, 2020

Oh, that's just WONDERFUL! — Barbara Bleiman (@BarbaraBleiman) July 22, 2020

Congratulations 👏🏼 — Frances Carroll (@NutriciseOxford) July 22, 2020

Poetry of innocence! Amazing. Nadim, you have it with you now forever, a best friend in poems!! — Shachi Joshi (@shachisays) July 22, 2020

His collection of poems is all set to release next summer. We can't wait to grab a copy of his book.