When I was 4-years-old I could barely speak but, kids these days are quite smart and talented. 

Nadim Shamma-Sourgen, a 4-year-old boy from UK has become the youngest ever author to land a book deal for his awesome poetry collection. 

He signed a book deal with a publishing company named Walker Books. He has penned several poems including 'Coming Home', 'Love' and 'Baddies' among others. 

In an interview with The Guardian, Walker executive Denise Johnstone-Burt said she was quite impressed with the young boy's writing. She said:

I am astonished that anyone so young could write such sensitive verse. His poems are simple, inspirational and have a wisdom all of their own.

Nadim's poems often talk about important feelings like love and loneliness. He finds the perfect words to express his thoughts and expressions and that's the beauty of his poems. 

Kate Clanchy, who is an award-winning poet and writer herself often shares her students' work on social media. She discovered Nadim and his love for poetry through his mother, Yasmine Shamma. 

Kate often posts Nadim's work on Twitter because she just loves his childlike writing and the innocence his work reflects. She says: 

I wasn’t tweeting the poems because they were so much like adult work – it was because they were so purely childlike. Nadim has the very rare ability to articulate in images what it is to be a four-year-old, to love your mum and bugs, to wonder about baddies, baths and love, and to ‘hang up your brave’ when you come in from nursery. 

Nadim is extremely excited about his book. In an interview with The Guardian he said: 

I feel happy that my poems will be in a book. I like writing poems especially about nature. When my poems are in a book, can I please have a copy? 

People on Twitter are thrilled and excited for Nadim. They are congratulating him for achieving this feat. 

His collection of poems is all set to release next summer. We can't wait to grab a copy of his book. 