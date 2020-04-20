The COVID-19 outbreak has shaken up lives around the world. While most of us are in quarantine, have you wondered what your favourite spots around the world look like right now?

From Disneyland to Taj Mahal, here is how the hotspots look starkly different from before:

Miami Beach - Before

Miami Beach - After

Wuhan's Yingwuzhou Yangtze River Bridge - Before

Wuhan's Yingwuzhou Yangtze River Bridge - After

Great Mosque of Mecca - Before

Great Mosque of Mecca - After

Venice - Before

Venice - After

Walt Disney World Resort, Florida - Before

Walt Disney World Resort, Florida - After

Tianjin, China - Before

Tianjin, China - After

Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Before

Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - After

Taj Mahal - After

Toll Plaza in Wuhan, China - Before

Toll Plaza in Wuhan, China - After

Las Vegas, Nevada - Before

Las Vegas, Nevada - After

Tokyo Disneyland - Before

Tokyo Disneyland - After

Hazrat Masumeh Shrine, Qom, Iran - Before

Hazrat Masumeh Shrine, Qom, Iran - After

Milan Cathedral - Before

Milan Cathedral - After

NYC Battery Park - Before

NYC Battery Park - After

Vermont Ski Resort - Before

Vermont Ski Resort - After

Lisbon, Portugal - Before

Lisbon, Portugal - After

Wollman Skating Rink, NYC - Before

Wollman Skating Rink, NYC - After

Bay Bridge Toll, San Francisco, California - Before

Bay Bridge Toll, San Francisco, California - After

Chicago, Illinois - Before

Chicago, Illinois - After

Mountain View, California - Before

Mountain View, California - After

The world has truly come to a standstill.