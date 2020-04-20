The COVID-19 outbreak has shaken up lives around the world. While most of us are in quarantine, have you wondered what your favourite spots around the world look like right now?
From Disneyland to Taj Mahal, here is how the hotspots look starkly different from before:
Miami Beach - Before
Miami Beach - After
Wuhan's Yingwuzhou Yangtze River Bridge - Before
Wuhan's Yingwuzhou Yangtze River Bridge - After
Great Mosque of Mecca - Before
Great Mosque of Mecca - After
Venice - Before
Venice - After
Walt Disney World Resort, Florida - Before
Walt Disney World Resort, Florida - After
Tianjin, China - Before
Tianjin, China - After
Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Before
Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - After
Taj Mahal - After
Toll Plaza in Wuhan, China - Before
Toll Plaza in Wuhan, China - After
Las Vegas, Nevada - Before
Las Vegas, Nevada - After
Tokyo Disneyland - Before
Tokyo Disneyland - After
Hazrat Masumeh Shrine, Qom, Iran - Before
Hazrat Masumeh Shrine, Qom, Iran - After
Milan Cathedral - Before
Milan Cathedral - After
NYC Battery Park - Before
NYC Battery Park - After
Vermont Ski Resort - Before
Vermont Ski Resort - After
Lisbon, Portugal - Before
Lisbon, Portugal - After
Wollman Skating Rink, NYC - Before
Wollman Skating Rink, NYC - After
Bay Bridge Toll, San Francisco, California - Before
Bay Bridge Toll, San Francisco, California - After
Chicago, Illinois - Before
Chicago, Illinois - After
Mountain View, California - Before
Mountain View, California - After
The world has truly come to a standstill.