The protests at Shaheen Bagh have been one of the most consistent areas of resistance against the NRC/CAA, with the sit-in going on for more than a month now.

According to Scroll, on Friday morning, protesters erected a 40-foot high, 300 kg iron map of India near the foot over bridge that read, 'We the people of India reject CAA, NPR, NRC'.

The map, which is made of iron and iron sheets, has been in construction for over a week. It's quite a sight to behold, and people on Twitter were quick to comment.

A huge, steel made map of INDIA has been installed at the protest site at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi with the message "We the people of India reject CAA, NPR &NRC."#ShahinBaghProtest#WeReject_CAA_NPR_NRC pic.twitter.com/JbQqGV4ZyJ — Prabhat Tiwari (@tiwariprabhat_) January 17, 2020

After India Gate today make India Map in Shaheen Bagh #WeReject_CAA_NPR_NRC pic.twitter.com/gHoOKnBMSc — Aimim Pune (@aimimPunecity) January 17, 2020

As I was strolling at Shaheen Bagh , a group of men asked me to click a photo of them wd Indian map. I obliged. Proud of my work I showed them the pic .

"Sir, isme hamara Kashmir to cut gaya, plz dobara le lijiye" one responded .

Sometimes, India is more important than faces ! pic.twitter.com/grDEgs1pVc — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) January 17, 2020

A giant 3D Map of India being installed at Shaheen Bagh right now. It says "we the people of India do not accept CAA NPR NRC".Langar being prepared on the other side. Seems like the protest is not ending anytime soon #ShaheenBaghProtests #CAAProtest #NRC_CAA pic.twitter.com/lu21L4SjRf — Ajatika Singh (@Ajatikaa) January 17, 2020

#ShaheenBagh reclaiming India from the fascist regime.



What a magnificent view of metal structure of India's map.



#IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC_NPR pic.twitter.com/9KJPVyU2au — Abdul Mohammed (@ImAbdy) January 17, 2020

Chants of #Azaadi ring through the air underneath the stunning 40 feet high Indian map model at #ShaheenBagh . Day 34, Jan 17, 11:30 PM pic.twitter.com/CdXOs9JcuW — IRFAN AHMAD (@Irfu39) January 17, 2020

The structure of the map forms an imposing figure, and really seems to depict what all the protesters at Shaheen Bagh are fighting for. The area has become one of the core centres of the anti-CAA protests, and it shows no signs of slowing down.