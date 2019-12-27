In this era of information overload, it's the pictures that capture our attention and get stuck in our heads.

And nothing could be better than these iconic pictures from 2019 to sum up everything that happened in the year that's coming to a close soon.

...because every picture tells a story...

1. Wing Commander Abhinandan was released by the Pakistan army after his MiG-21 Bison was brought down in PoK during the Balakot air strikes.

Source: ANI

2. This picture of a black skimmer bird feeding her baby chick a cigarette butt made us realise how we've ruined the planet.

Source: Facebook

3. Ayesha Renna & Ladeeda Farzana became the faces of bravery throughout the protests at Jamia against the controversial CAA.

Source: Scroll

4. Devotees performed Chhath Puja rituals amid the toxic foam-covered waters of the Yamuna in Delhi.

Source: Twitter

5. Led by Greta Thunberg, children across the world took to streets in the world's biggest climate strike till date.

Source: Twitter

6. Abhijit Banerjee became the second Indian-origin economist to receive the Nobel Prize. He shared the award with his wife Esther Duflo.

The duo even chose to wear traditional Indian attire for the award ceremony.

7. Toni Doherty was applauded for helping a Koala escape the devastating Australian fire by taking off her shirt and wrapping the Koala.

However, the Koala couldn't survive due to the intensity of burns suffered.

Source: KETKnbc

8. Liverpool won the Championship League after 14 years.

9. Team India won their first ever cricket Test series in Australia.

Source: India Today

10. The iconic 850-year-old Notre-Dame cathedral in France was engulfed in fire.

11. This picture of a father-daughter duo playing outside the Notre-Dame cathedral, minutes before the fire, went viral. Netizens in fact were successful in finding the duo.

Source: Twitter

12. These pictures from the World Cup 2019 final.

Source: The Hindu
Source: Twitter

13. Mary Kom became the first and only boxer to win 8 World Championship medals.

Source: Indian Express

14. 34-year-old Sanna Marin was chosen as the youngest PM of Finland. She also became the youngest serving PM in the world.

Source: The Mirror

15. ISRO chief K Sivan broke down after Chandrayaan-2 setback.

Source: ANI

16. Zozibini Tunzi from South Africa won the Miss Universe 2019 title.

17. Opening of the Kartarpur Corridor between India and Pakistan.

Source: Twitter

18. Hundreds of Mumbaikers formed a human chain to stop the BMC from cutting trees in Aarey colony.

Source: Twitter

19. Amazon Forest witnessed record-breaking fires this year. The fires were so intense, they were visible from space.

Source: NOAA

20. Hundreds of people gathered to give a funeral to a Swiss glacier, Pizol that was lost to global warming.

Source: CGTN

21. Leonardo DiCaprio met climate activist Greta Thunberg and called her 'leader of our time'.

There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways – but @GretaThunberg has become a leader of our time. History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted. I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over. It is because of Greta, and young activists everywhere that I am optimistic about what the future holds. It was an honor to spend time with Greta. She and I have made a commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet. #FridaysforFuture #ClimateStrike @fridaysforfuture

22. New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern comforted and consoled the victims' families after the Christchurch terror attack.

Source: Bloomberg

23. The first ever image of a black hole was released in 2019.

Source: harvard.edu

24. The FIJI water girl photobombed every red carpet photo at the Golden Globes.

Source: Twitter

25. Megan Rapinoe's goal celebration in the FIFA World Cup 2019.

Source: BBC

26. PM Modi featured on the popular Bear Grylls' show Man vs Wild.

Source: ET

26. Tragic pictures of animals trying to save themselves during Assam floods.

Source: Twitter

27. Hima Das won 5 gold medals in less than a month at athletics meets in Poland and Czech Republic.

Source: India Today

28. Ace sprinter Dutee Chand became the first Indian sportsperson to openly acknowledge her same-sex relationship.

Source: Indian Express

29. Teary-eyed MS Dhoni left the field after getting dismissed in his last World Cup game for India.

Source: The Bengal Post

30. Tennis player Nicolas Mahut's son ran on to the court to hug him after his French Open loss.

Source: CBS Sports

31. A group of anti-poachers clicked selfies with gorillas at Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Source: Facebook

32. Mt. Everest witnessed a heavy traffic of climbers this year. At least 11 climbers even died because of heavy rush on the trail leading to the peak.

Source: India Today

33. Millions of protestors in Hong Kong made way for an ambulance while they were protesting against an extradition bill.

Source: Reddit

34. A starving and fragile-looking polar bear was spotted wandering in Norilsk in northern Siberia.

Source: NPR

35. Amid CAA protests, this picture of a protester offering a red rose to a police constable as a gesture of peace won people's hearts.

Source: Twitter

36. An image of the First Lady Melania Trump kissing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as President Trump looked on, during the G7 meeting went viral.

Source: Reuters

37. An image of PM Modi watching the solar eclipse wearing glasses worth ₹1.5 lakh went viral.

Source: India Today

38. Rachel Green AKA Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram and posted a picture of a reunion of the entire FRIENDS' cast together.

39. This picture of a traffic policeman bracing in heavy rainfall in Mumbai went viral.

cc: @madan_chikna | image by: @the.carving.lens

40. PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win gold in Badminton World Championships.

Source: India Today

41. Rohit Sharma's gesture 'you are strong' to Ravindra Jadeja from the dressing room during the World Cup.

Source: dailyhunt

42. Indian skipper Virat Kohli meeting his 87-year-old fan Charulatha Patel.

Source: NIE

