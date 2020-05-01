Given the current scenario, setting foot outside for anything other than buying groceries is a big no no but, there are some parents who aren't taking quarantine and social distancing norms seriously.
Despite knowing the dire consequences, some parents in Punjab were sending their kids for tuition so a 5 year-old-boy did what any responsible person would do.
He spilled the beans and reported his tutor and his uncle (who was taking the boy for classes) to the Punjab police for violating lockdown rules.
A video is also going viral on the internet where the 5-year-old boy can be seen guiding the police to the tutor's house. He willingly helped the police in locating the tutor's house.
The Deputy Superintendent of Police (Batala) Gurdip Singh caught hold of the tutor and also the boy's uncle for bringing his nephew and niece for tuition at Thathari Mohalla in Batala city of Gurdaspur district.
Later, the DSP informed the media that the boy's uncle apologised and said he would not take the kids for tuition during the lockdown.
After seeing the viral video, netizens lauded the young boy for taking action against his uncle and tutor who were being irresponsible.
You can learn many things from children.— AutoRaja (@AutoRaja1212) April 29, 2020
Hope the child's parents learnt a lesson
😂😂https://t.co/VTjqqQEIEq
Children know the seriousness of this pandemic, but parents don't know— SALIAMMA MATHEW. (@saliamma91) April 30, 2020
Iss bachche ko tuition ki kya zaroorat! ...yeh toh apne parents aur teachers ko sikha raha hai 😂— Shaili_Wonderrring (@Dhunni8) April 30, 2020
Kiddo is smart. You think any teacher will dare to even touch him next time.— Mysterious Me 🇮🇳 (@roykajal) April 30, 2020
Very good 👌— SALIAMMA MATHEW. (@saliamma91) April 30, 2020
Sometimes, kids too can teach us important lessons.