

As torrential rains is wrecking havoc in parts of Maharashtra and causing damage to property and life, several stories of resilience and kindness of Mumbaikars have been emerging on social media recently.

Take this story for instance.

A video of a 50-year-old woman, named Kanta Maruti Kalan, standing in the waterlogged road, to inform commuters about an open manhole is going viral on the internet and winning hearts on social media.

This video is from Tulsi Pipe Road in Matunga West, Mumbai. The lady seen in the video had been standing beside the open manhole for five hours to warn commuters driving on the road.



VC: Bhayander Gudipadva Utsav pic.twitter.com/FadyH175mY — The Better India (@thebetterindia) August 7, 2020

In the video, the woman can be seen standing in the middle of a waterlogged road to inform commuters of the hidden manhole.

Apparently, the lady stood there for over 5 hours to make sure no one gets harmed. Kanta can be seen asking commuters to move away from the manhole.

Despite losing her tent and all her belongings due to the floods, including ₹10,000, Kanta chose to stand in the rain for several hours to inform commuters about the manhole.

The video was shot at Tulsi Pipe Road in Matunga. When she was lauded for her selfless act, she said:

I just did what felt right to me.

She further stated that she had no choice but, to open the manhole as the water level was rising quickly and no BMC official came to help. She said:

Some BMC officials came and asked me the next day why I had opened the manhole. But what could I have done? I had no choice. Floodwater was rising quickly and no one had turned up to help.

However, she wanted to make sure no accidents take place, which is why, she decided to stay at the spot and inform commuters about the open manhole.

The internet was quite impressed with Kanta's immense compassion in the face of adversity.

Truly commendable. Can’t thank her enough — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 7, 2020

🙏🏻♥️🙏🏻 whoever you may be ma’am, Thank you. 🙏🏻♥️🙏🏻 https://t.co/dMv9uHGCV3 — Amyra Dastur (@AmyraDastur93) August 8, 2020

Atmanirbhar Bharat, indeed!