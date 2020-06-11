Maharashtra Lonar Lake Turns Pink, Locals Surprised At Overnight Change https://t.co/WJR3uB1SEh via @ndtv— Deepak Acharya (@Acharyaempire) June 11, 2020
Lonar lake, the world's third largest crater has turned pink in colour overnight and experts say that it might have happened due to the salinity and presence of algae in the water body.
In an interview with PTI, Gajanan Kharat, member of the Lonar lake conservation and development committee said:
The lake, which is a notified national geo-heritage monument has saline water with a pH of 10.5. There are algae in the water body. The salinity and algae can be responsible for this change. There is no oxygen below one meter of the lake's water surface.
And, because of this reason the salinity and the behaviour of algae might have changed due to atmospheric changes, causing the water to turn pink in colour.
In case of a natural phenomenon, there are fungi which generally give a greenish colour to water most of the times. This (the current colour change) seems to be a biological change in the Lonar crater.