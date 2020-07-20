Delhi received heavy rainfall yesterday, 19th July, leading to water logging in several areas.

The rains also inundated the underpass below the Minto Bridge. It was so severe that a 56-year-old man died after drowning and a DTC bus was also spotted submerged.

#WATCH Delhi: Fire Department personnel rescue people on-board a bus that was stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/wBCjSRtvqw — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

The man identified as Kundan Kumar was transporting goods in his Tata Ace van when his vehicle got stuck in the waterlogged road. Unable to escape, he drowned and died.

Speaking to media, a senior officer said:

We received a call around 8 AM. By the time we reached, passersby had pulled out the man’s body from the water.

Belonging to Uttarakhand, Kundan has reportedly shifted to Delhi only a month before lockdown. He used to supply food and groceries to the CRPF and Delhi Police canteens and hostels on contractual basis.

According to reports, Kundan was on his way to CP, when his van got stuck in water under the Minto Bridge. After noticing the half-submerged vehicle, passersby stepped in the water to help him. He was found lying on the top of the van. While they did manage to bring him to the road, he had died by then.

Kundan's cousin told Indian Express that he was waiting to go back to his family in Uttarakhand as his daughter’s wedding was fixed in November. Sole breadwinner in the family, he had no place to live in Delhi and would normally sleep in his vehicle.

Following this, netizens pointed out how Minto Bridge in Delhi is waterlogged every year during the monsoon.

Delhi's Minto Bridge is useless, lazy and corrupt. It is in collusion with the rains and getting flooded every year. Such bridges are not making me work: Kejriwal.



If Minto Bridge floods and drowns I promise more bridges will step up and fill the vaccum: Raghav Chadda. — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) July 19, 2020

This is our national capital where a man dies after his vehicle gets stuck in water logging.Every year same story.same place-Minto bridge.And now we will see blame game between BJP AND AAP and people will continue to suffer. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/eS70Mpaq4Y — Mohit Bhatt (@MohitBhatt90) July 19, 2020

The annual ritual at Minto bridge. https://t.co/r6XzyhePNr — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) July 19, 2020

Minto bridge has been flooding yearly since my childhood. Remember that returning from school in new Delhi to old Delhi was a challenge during monsoons. Somethings never change! pic.twitter.com/nxFjZ4FyHw — rg (@_rgupta) July 20, 2020

Several other parts of the city were also seen inundated with water after heavy downpour.