On paper, the Republic of India is the largest democracy in the world. But as the national capital was bracing itself for a planned peaceful protest against CAA which was approved by Delhi Police, Delhi-NCR faced with a wave of chaos as it witnesses a security clampdown.

1. At the onset of today's peaceful protest, DMRC has shut down at least 18 metro stations.

Security Update



Entry & exit gates of Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 19, 2019

These include the following as of now:

1.Vishwavidyalaya

2.Patel Chowk

3.Lok Kalyan Marg

4.Udyog Bhawan

5.ITO

6.Pragati Maidan

7. Khan Market

8. Central Secretariat

9. Jamia Islamia

10.Jasola Vihar

11. Shaheen Bagh

12. Munirka

13. Janpath

14. Barakambha

15. Lal Qila

16. Jama Mashqid

17. Chandni Chowk

18. Mandi House

19. Kashmiri Gate

Due to sealing of Delhi borders at NH48, MG road and Old Delhi-Gurugram road by Delhi Police, citizens are advised to avoid non essential travel to Delhi. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. @gurgaonpolice @TOIGurgaon @HTGurgaon @htTweets @thetribunechd @aajtak pic.twitter.com/kgQuSddXVg — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) December 19, 2019

NH-48 between New Delhi and Gurugram is facing heavy traffic. Gurugram Police have alerted people about the condition and have asked them to avoid this route. Even though no official reason has been given for this clampdown, it's strange how it coincides with the various planned protests.

Commuters have been stuck in traffic jams for several hours:

Unprecedented traffic jam on Gurgaon-Delhi highway. What you see in video is just 10% here. pic.twitter.com/34ajZvaCYP — Bakul.Joshi (@BakulCJoshi) December 19, 2019

As per government orders, Airtel has announced that it will be suspending data, voice calls and SMS services in central Delhi. This means that it'll be tough for protestors to give us live updates on social media platforms, access Google Maps, contact their relatives or book cabs in case of an emergency.

In a tweet reply, @Airtel_Presence says as per instructions from government authorities, voice, internet and SMS services are currently suspended in some parts of Delhi. #CitizenshipAmmendmentAct#Section144 pic.twitter.com/PjsyHzxtTH — Business Insider India🇮🇳 (@BiIndia) December 19, 2019

Due to the heavy blanket of smog over Delhi along with the uncontrollable traffic situation in Delhi NCR, flights have been delayed or canceled. Airlines like Indigo and Vistara are offering passengers cancellations and rescheduling their fights.

5. Bans on large gatherings have been imposed in Red Fort by Delhi Police.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Do keep a track of your flight status here https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s or reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter. Please chat with us here at https://t.co/tBjQsmj0MT pic.twitter.com/wFaaiXVWya — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 19, 2019

Police has imposed bans on large gatherings near Red Fort. Traffic police have been checking every car and ID cards on the way to ensure that no potential proter manages to sneak in.

Delhi: Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed near Red Fort. #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/xFI1WsfOO4 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

6. Protestors have been detained.

A number of protesters have also been detained around Red Fort and Mandi House. People including Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav.

Appeal to all who have escaped detention to please come to Jantar Mantar and continue the protest.



As and when we are released from detention, we shall also join everyone at Jantar Mantar. — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) December 19, 2019

Brought to Model town police station. When faced with unjust laws & an inhuman govt, non-cooperation, satyagraha & peaceful protest is our duty pic.twitter.com/4EMEPdnEcy — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) December 19, 2019

I have been detained by the police, along with other protestors, from Mandi House. pic.twitter.com/yVqUnGV0AU — Vimlendu Jha (@vimlendu) December 19, 2019

Detained at Mandi House metro station. No one was protesting, raising slogans. Just standing. — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) December 19, 2019

Over a hundred of us have been finally being brought to Mandir Marg Police Station and have been put in big courtyard of sorts, guarded by a dozen cops. #CAA_NRC — Vimlendu Jha (@vimlendu) December 19, 2019

Even though the state of chaos erupting in the national capital might posses a hurdle to the planned protest, the spirit of the protestors is still very high.