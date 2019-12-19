On paper, the Republic of India is the largest democracy in the world. But as the national capital was bracing itself for a planned peaceful protest against CAA which was approved by Delhi Police, Delhi-NCR faced with a wave of chaos as it witnesses a security clampdown. 

1. At the onset of today's peaceful protest, DMRC has shut down at least 18 metro stations.

These include the following as of now:

1.Vishwavidyalaya 

2.Patel Chowk 
3.Lok Kalyan Marg 
4.Udyog Bhawan 
5.ITO 
6.Pragati Maidan
7. Khan Market
8. Central Secretariat
9. Jamia Islamia 
10.Jasola Vihar
11. Shaheen Bagh 
12. Munirka
13. Janpath
14. Barakambha 
15. Lal Qila 
16. Jama Mashqid
17. Chandni Chowk
18. Mandi House 
19. Kashmiri Gate 

NH-48 between New Delhi and Gurugram is facing heavy traffic. Gurugram Police have alerted people about the condition and have asked them to avoid this route. Even though no official reason has been given for this clampdown, it's strange how it coincides with the various planned protests. 

Commuters have been stuck in traffic jams for several  hours: 

As per government orders, Airtel has announced that it will be suspending data, voice calls and SMS services in central Delhi. This means that it'll be tough for protestors to give us live updates on social media platforms, access Google Maps, contact their relatives or book cabs in case of an emergency. 

Due to the heavy blanket of smog over Delhi along with the uncontrollable traffic situation in Delhi NCR, flights have been delayed or canceled. Airlines like Indigo and Vistara are offering passengers cancellations and rescheduling their fights. 

5. Bans on large gatherings have been imposed in Red Fort by Delhi Police.

Police has imposed bans on large gatherings near Red Fort. Traffic police have been checking every car and ID cards on the way to ensure that no potential proter manages to sneak in.

6. Protestors have been detained. 

A number of protesters have also been detained around Red Fort and Mandi House. People including Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav. 

Even though the state of chaos erupting in the national capital might posses a hurdle to the planned protest, the spirit of the protestors is still very high. 