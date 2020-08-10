In yet another horrific crime, a 6-year-old was kidnapped and brutally raped in UP's Hapur district on Thursday, 6th August.

Four days on, while the child is still in a critical condition, the police haven't been able to identify the accused.

Source: India Today

According to reports, the girl was kidnapped from outside her home by a man on a motorcycle. She was then raped and left in an unconscious and blood-soaked condition in a field.

The 6-year-old, whose private parts were mutilated, has already underwent one surgery and doctors attending to her say that she might need more surgeries.

Source: Deccan Chronicle

While the police could not get the victim's statement because of her critical condition, they have released three sketches based on the statements of her parents and neighbours to identify the accused.

Source: NDTV

Netizens are outraged over the disgusting incident and want justice for the little girl.

This horrific incident comes just a few days after the assault of a 12-year-old in Delhi, who is still fighting for her life.

This is sickening to the core!