In yet another horrific crime, a 6-year-old was kidnapped and brutally raped in UP's Hapur district on Thursday, 6th August.

Four days on, while the child is still in a critical condition, the police haven't been able to identify the accused.

According to reports, the girl was kidnapped from outside her home by a man on a motorcycle. She was then raped and left in an unconscious and blood-soaked condition in a field.

The 6-year-old, whose private parts were mutilated, has already underwent one surgery and doctors attending to her say that she might need more surgeries.

While the police could not get the victim's statement because of her critical condition, they have released three sketches based on the statements of her parents and neighbours to identify the accused.

Netizens are outraged over the disgusting incident and want justice for the little girl.

6-Year-Old Raped In UP! 💔



I wish India Could have a much Stronger, Bolder, Strict, and Fast Law and trials for Rapes and Assaults.#rape #justice https://t.co/223QoFnC08 — KeepPeaceIndia (@keeppeaceindia) August 10, 2020

A 6 year old girl was kidnapped & raped in Hapur, UP.



She has severe injures in her perineum, her condition remains critical.



No media is talking about this, no outrage, they remain busy with faking Modi's popularity through fake polls.#RIPJournalism https://t.co/XE8awO4xp7 — 𝖀𝖓𝖎𝖈💞𝖗𝖓 (@snapnchat) August 8, 2020

Is this why we wanted the Lockdown to get eased? Some people just deserve to stay caged forever. First a 12 yr old & now this.

Where are we heading?#rape #womenabuse #childabuse



6-Year-Old Raped In UP, No Arrests 4 Days On, Cops Release Sketcheshttps://t.co/t4EVqoFePr — Mahak Verma (@MahakVerma11) August 10, 2020

This horrific incident comes just a few days after the assault of a 12-year-old in Delhi, who is still fighting for her life.

This is sickening to the core!