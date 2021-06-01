While adults are trying to strike a balance between their personal and professional lives while working from home, young kids are also having to deal with classes that stretch for long hours.

Speaking of which, a 6-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir has raised concerns over the issue and has appealed to PM Modi to take appropriate action. Aurangzeb Naqshbandi, a journalist, shared her video on Twitter.

A six-year-old Kashmiri girl's complaint to @PMOIndia @narendramodi regarding long hours of online classes and too much of school work. pic.twitter.com/S7P64ubc9H — Aurangzeb Naqshbandi (@naqshzeb) May 29, 2021

In the video the girl can be heard saying:

There is English, Mathematics, Urdu and EVS. And then there is computer class as well. There's so much work for kids. Why do small kids have to deal with so much work, Modi Sahab?

She further says that kids her age are being loaded with work that students of the 6th-7th standard are given.

After the girl's video went viral, Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, responded to her appeal and said:

Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss. https://t.co/8H6rWEGlDa — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 31, 2021

Her cuteness and her innocence caught the internet's attention too and here's what people on social media had to say about this issue:

Truly online classes are a torture for these young minds...please listen to her and save young Indians — myviews (@myviews46175465) May 31, 2021

This is what keeps our hope and spirit alive in such stressing times, this innocence which we have lost somewhere. The cuteness of this little angel is beyond doubt the best thing to start your day with hope. Modiji please listen to this honest plea from a pious and sacred soul. — PRINCE TULSIAN (@princetulsian) June 1, 2021

How cute😘 indeed it is true there is so much of syllabi for kids! https://t.co/wZ96HYUPy2 — Shorif Ahmed (@google_ka_chela) May 31, 2021

Cute & innocent question asked 😊 https://t.co/CVJQBP8A1m — Vinay Singh (@VinaySi40547912) June 1, 2021

I think @narendramodi must speak to this cute little girl. I’d love to see what he says as children connect with him a lot. https://t.co/iW4V5MUEKp — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 1, 2021

she is so cute.but behind this there is a torture of school on childs. lots of lots of work for small child which is beyond imaginable.our education system need to be improved and private school's need to be learnt that there is no way to enhance the skills by burdening children. — vineet mahajan (@vineetmahajan2) May 30, 2021

You must answer @narendramodi Ji as to why this little girl has to go through such strenuous study schedule of her online classes 😂😂😀

This is really Cute.

And love that Kashmiri accent of saying 6 as Sikaas😉 — Rajiv Chadha (@Truethoughts68) June 1, 2021

What a cutie. Modi ji are you listening to the woes of this young girl who is representing many young minds. Save them frm this torture called online classes. — jayashree rangarajan (@jayaranga) May 30, 2021

This Govt must settles once and for all. And it damn is serious issue. A little girl complaining to the supreme leader abt d overload, she is one who raised the issue but there r many kids who don't want to get any unnecessary trouble. N yes u r cutest girl that I have ever seen — Aariz Chandra (عارض) (@patrakaariz) May 30, 2021

@narendramodi sir this not fair......do some justice.....'bade bacho ke liye bhi' https://t.co/MpuIKwWjmO — Tarun Anand Goyal (@Tarunanandgoyal) May 31, 2021

