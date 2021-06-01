While adults are trying to strike a balance between their personal and professional lives while working from home, young kids are also having to deal with classes that stretch for long hours.

Speaking of which, a 6-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir has raised concerns over the issue and has appealed to PM Modi to take appropriate action. Aurangzeb Naqshbandi, a journalist, shared her video on Twitter. 

In the video the girl can be heard saying:

There is English, Mathematics, Urdu and EVS. And then there is computer class as well. There's so much work for kids. Why do small kids have to deal with so much work, Modi Sahab?

She further says that kids her age are being loaded with work that students of the 6th-7th standard are given. 

After the girl's video went viral, Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, responded to her appeal and said:

