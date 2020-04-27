Realising that the world needs more laughs in these stressful times, a 6-year-old from Saanich, British Columbia is running a 'joke counter' where one can simply go and request him to tell one.

The kid's name is Callaghan McLaughlin, who is now making use of one-liners that he has been practicing for months.

6 year old running a joke stand
Source: CBC

A report from CBS quoted his mom as saying:

I tried to find an idea where he could still be socially present in our community but be distant at the same time.
6 year old tells jokes to people for free
Source: Archyde

Whereas Callaghan said:

There's a lot of stress in the world, and I kind of want to get some smiles on people's faces.

One of his jokes goes something like this, "What's red, white and blue?... A sad candy cane."

Callaghan has been missing going out with his friends and this acts as a substitute for the lost human interaction.

This proves that age is not a factor when someone really tries to help others.