Realising that the world needs more laughs in these stressful times, a 6-year-old from Saanich, British Columbia is running a 'joke counter' where one can simply go and request him to tell one.

The kid's name is Callaghan McLaughlin, who is now making use of one-liners that he has been practicing for months.

A report from CBS quoted his mom as saying:

I tried to find an idea where he could still be socially present in our community but be distant at the same time.

Whereas Callaghan said:

There's a lot of stress in the world, and I kind of want to get some smiles on people's faces.

Need a laugh during these stressful times? Callaghan McLaughlin, a 6-year-old boy in Cadboro Bay, has you covered with his free walk-by/drive-by joke stand. @MikeMcArthur_vi stopped by to check it out. pic.twitter.com/vfU3UMmApJ — All Points West (@AllPointsWestBC) April 24, 2020

One of his jokes goes something like this, "What's red, white and blue?... A sad candy cane."

Callaghan has been missing going out with his friends and this acts as a substitute for the lost human interaction.

This proves that age is not a factor when someone really tries to help others.