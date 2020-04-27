Realising that the world needs more laughs in these stressful times, a 6-year-old from Saanich, British Columbia is running a 'joke counter' where one can simply go and request him to tell one.
The kid's name is Callaghan McLaughlin, who is now making use of one-liners that he has been practicing for months.
A report from CBS quoted his mom as saying:
I tried to find an idea where he could still be socially present in our community but be distant at the same time.
Whereas Callaghan said:
There's a lot of stress in the world, and I kind of want to get some smiles on people's faces.
Need a laugh during these stressful times? Callaghan McLaughlin, a 6-year-old boy in Cadboro Bay, has you covered with his free walk-by/drive-by joke stand. @MikeMcArthur_vi stopped by to check it out. pic.twitter.com/vfU3UMmApJ— All Points West (@AllPointsWestBC) April 24, 2020
One of his jokes goes something like this, "What's red, white and blue?... A sad candy cane."
Callaghan has been missing going out with his friends and this acts as a substitute for the lost human interaction.