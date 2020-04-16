A 60-year-old woman was shot by a man in broad daylight in UP, reportedNDTV.

What is disturbing is that a 1-minute video of the incident was filmed by the neighbours on mobile phones and none of them helped the elderly woman.

The accused, Monu, fired two shots at the woman, one after one. While she kept crying for help nobody came forward to stop the shooter.

Although it is not clear why the man killed her, he has been arrested by the police. The police also said that the neighbours who filmed the incident might also face legal action.