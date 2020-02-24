There are world records that are so impressive that it is almost impossible to see them being broken anytime soon.
According to CNN, George Hood held a plank for 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds, setting a new Guinness World Record.
Hood, who has served in the Drug Enforcement Administration as a supervisory agent, had earlier broken the record for longest plank before in 2011.
Talking about his daily regime, Hood said:
It's 4-5 hours a day in the plank pose. Then I do 700 pushups a day, 2,000 situps a day in sets of a hundred, 500 leg squats a day. For upper body and the arms, I do approximately 300 arm curls a day.
Even though he believed the thought of his 3 sons motivated him while he got up on the platform, Hood claimed it was his rock music that kept him going.
When it gets tough, you know what I do? I turn that music up so loud, you'd think you're at a rock concert. I always had a fantasy of being a rock star back in the '80s. And at least for those 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds, I was a rock star.
Even though Hood could've stopped planking at any time after the 8 hour and 1 minute mark, he pushed towards 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds to get the '515' number as an ode to his gym - 515 Fitness.