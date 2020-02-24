There are world records that are so impressive that it is almost impossible to see them being broken anytime soon.

A 62-year-old's world record of doing the abdominal plank for over 8 hours, certainly belongs to that category.

According to CNN, George Hood held a plank for 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds, setting a new Guinness World Record.

The 62-year-old, who is a former marine, achieved the feat on Saturday, February 15.

Hood, who has served in the Drug Enforcement Administration as a supervisory agent, had earlier broken the record for longest plank before in 2011.

After losing the title to Mao Weidong of China in 2016, Hood was determined to reclaim the title and trained for an average of 7 hours for over 18 months to prepare for the challenge.

Talking about his daily regime, Hood said:

It's 4-5 hours a day in the plank pose. Then I do 700 pushups a day, 2,000 situps a day in sets of a hundred, 500 leg squats a day. For upper body and the arms, I do approximately 300 arm curls a day.

Even though he believed the thought of his 3 sons motivated him while he got up on the platform, Hood claimed it was his rock music that kept him going.

He said:

When it gets tough, you know what I do? I turn that music up so loud, you'd think you're at a rock concert. I always had a fantasy of being a rock star back in the '80s. And at least for those 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds, I was a rock star.

Even though Hood could've stopped planking at any time after the 8 hour and 1 minute mark, he pushed towards 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds to get the '515' number as an ode to his gym - 515 Fitness.