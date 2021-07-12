COVID-19 has become an obstacle for innumerable industries and people. But this 65-year-old woman has fought all odds to follow her dream to study, even during a full-fledged pandemic.

Due to the coronavirus-induced pandemic, the adult literacy program started by the National Literacy Mission was hampered too.



But Dhanabakiyam Ammal from Tiruchy visited the school's headmistress for classes when learning centres were closed.



Reportedly, she has never received a formal education and was previously an Anganwadi worker. She had a dream of signing her name on paper instead of using her thumb.

Lockdown did little to stop Dhanabakiyam learn to read and write says education officials, teachers #Tiruchy@xpresstn pic.twitter.com/IvErS7DlvU — Aadhithya (@AadhithyaMS) July 12, 2021

While in conversation with The New Indian Express Chitra Rani, headmistress of Kothamangalam government elementary school mentioned that:



Unlike many others, Dhanabakiyam was very keen. She has retired from her employment as an Anganwadi worker. She used to place her thumb impression to get her pension and said she always wanted to sign her name one day. When we invited her to join the literacy programme, she showed great interest.

Dhanabakiyam Ammal shared that she always had a penchant to learn but could never find the time. She felt that she was too old to start over but was motivated by the headmistress.

To appreciate and encourage her efforts to pursue an education, R Arivazhagan, Tiruchy Chief Education Officer, District Education Officers of Tiruchy and Manapparai, along with Manikandam Block Education Officer visited her.



Dhanabakiyam Ammal has inspiringly proven that it's never too late to follow one's dream.