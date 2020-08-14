It's been over 5 months since a majority of us started working from homes amid the coronavirus pandemic and with time we are getting more comfortable with it.

So much so that a study has revealed that 70% of the India Inc employees want to continue working from homes for the rest of 2020.

The survey conducted by Xpheno, a specialist staffing firm for ET, included 1800 employees across 550 organisations in India.

Of the surveyed employees, only 30% said that they want to return to offices. And most of them occupied managerial roles. The remaining 70% said that they are comfortable working from homes.

The surveyed companies apparently included top Indian Information Technology players, the Big 4 consulting companies, Indian e-commerce companies, MNCs, auto and banking firms.

Recently, companies like Google and Facebook announced that their employees can work from home until the mid of 2021.

Last month the Department of Telecommunication also extended the relaxation in work from home norms till December 31 for IT and IT-enabled services firms.

It was also reported that productivity of the employees has also gone up while working from home.

All of this is hinting towards a new normal as the coronavirus cases continue to rise across India.