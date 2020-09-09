The pandemic has been really harsh on everyone. The elderly being more vulnerable further struggle to deal with loss and disease.

All they want is love, assurance and companionship.

This story of a 70-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram is an example of the same.

Here's an incredible news picture.



Story: This 70yo resident of Rajaji Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram lives with his wife who is blind. He tested +ve, she -ve. He refused to leave her behind when they came to take him to a hospital.



Credit: Rakesh Nair/The Times of India pic.twitter.com/u2doXa3mfp — Arun George (@saysarun) September 8, 2020

According to a Twitter user, the elderly man tested positive for Covid-19 but refused to go to the hospital leaving his wife behind.

His wife, who is blind, had tested negative.

Accredited social health activists later convinced him that they would take care of her. He reluctantly let go of her hand. One of the best news photographs related to the pandemic. — Arun George (@saysarun) September 8, 2020

When the hospital authorities came to take him, he held on to his wife's hand and refused to go. He reluctantly agreed only after the health workers convinced him that his wife would be taken care of.

Maybe this is what a lifetime of companionship is all about.