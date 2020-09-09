The pandemic has been really harsh on everyone. The elderly being more vulnerable further struggle to deal with loss and disease.

All they want is love, assurance and companionship.

Source: Roche

This story of a 70-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram is an example of the same.

According to a Twitter user, the elderly man tested positive for Covid-19 but refused to go to the hospital leaving his wife behind.

His wife, who is blind, had tested negative.

When the hospital authorities came to take him, he held on to his wife's hand and refused to go. He reluctantly agreed only after the health workers convinced him that his wife would be taken care of.

Maybe this is what a lifetime of companionship is all about.