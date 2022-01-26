India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today. And while celebrations continue across the country, it's the parade at Rajpath in the national capital that inevitably captures everybody's attention. 

For the first time in 75 years, the parade began at 10:30 am, as opposed to 10 am for better visibility during the parade and flypast amid foggy weather.

Parade at Rajpath as India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day. 

Parachute Regiment attired in the new combat uniform of the #IndianArmy and carrying weapon Tavor Assault rifles at the Republic Day parade. 

Jammu and Kashmir Police Assitant Sub-Inspector Babu Ram was posthumously conferred with the Ashok Chakra for displaying "valour & exemplary raw courage" during an anti-terror op in Srinagar in which he killed 3 terrorists in August 2020.

Indian Air Force with the theme 'Indian Air Force Transforming for the future'. It showcases miniature models of MiG-21, Gnat, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Aslesha radar and Rafale aircraft. 

Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, the first woman fighter pilot on the Rafale combat aircraft, at the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau. 

Four Mi-17V5 helicopters of the 155 Helicopter Unit flying in a wineglass formation at Republic Day parade.  

The tableau of Gujarat showcases the theme of the 'tribal movement of Gujarat'.

Lt. Manisha Bohra leading a contingent of the Army Ordnance Corps.

