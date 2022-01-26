India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today. And while celebrations continue across the country, it's the parade at Rajpath in the national capital that inevitably captures everybody's attention.

For the first time in 75 years, the parade began at 10:30 am, as opposed to 10 am for better visibility during the parade and flypast amid foggy weather.

Parade at Rajpath as India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day.

The contingent of J&K Light Infantry (JAK LI), led by Maj Ritesh Tiwari of 5th Battalion of JAK LI, marches down the Rajpath.



The contingent is attired in the Indian Army Uniform of 1970s and carrying weapon 7.62mm SLR. #RepublicDay parade pic.twitter.com/F257jk0aBe — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

SIKH Light Infantry contingent takes part in the Republic Day parade at Rajpath



Army Chief General MM Naravane is the present Col. of the regiment pic.twitter.com/84ePg4Dzub — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

#RepublicDay parade | The first contingent is of the 61 Cavalry. It is the only serving active Horse Cavalry Regiment in the world pic.twitter.com/NfLQNoa68H — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Parachute Regiment attired in the new combat uniform of the #IndianArmy and carrying weapon Tavor Assault rifles at the Republic Day parade.

155mm/45 Calibre Dhanush Gun System at the #RepublicDay Parade pic.twitter.com/eDUvZbieVN — NDTV (@ndtv) January 26, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir Police Assitant Sub-Inspector Babu Ram was posthumously conferred with the Ashok Chakra for displaying "valour & exemplary raw courage" during an anti-terror op in Srinagar in which he killed 3 terrorists in August 2020.

Rajput Regiment contingent led by Lt. Varun Pratap Singh marches at the #RepublicDay Parade pic.twitter.com/pWWK6KmXdT — NDTV (@ndtv) January 26, 2022

Indian Air Force with the theme 'Indian Air Force Transforming for the future'. It showcases miniature models of MiG-21, Gnat, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Aslesha radar and Rafale aircraft.

Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, the first woman fighter pilot on the Rafale combat aircraft, at the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau.

India's First Woman Rafale Fighter Jet Pilot In R-Day Air Force Tableau https://t.co/P5m2GlTYU0 pic.twitter.com/zC3oxWyFv5 — NDTV (@ndtv) January 26, 2022

A contingent of the Indian Coast Guard marches at the #RepublicDay Parade pic.twitter.com/FQucIAKYFn — NDTV (@ndtv) January 26, 2022

Four Mi-17V5 helicopters of the 155 Helicopter Unit flying in a wineglass formation at Republic Day parade.

The tableau of Gujarat showcases the theme of the 'tribal movement of Gujarat'.

The tableau of Gujarat showcases the theme of the 'tribal movement of Gujarat'.



The front part of the tableau represents the freedom fighting spirits of tribals' ancestors. #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/4eAlARpjf9 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

A contingent of the Border Security Force Camel Band marches at the #RepublicDay Parade pic.twitter.com/EinvbJQFfx — NDTV (@ndtv) January 26, 2022

#RepublicDayParade | Meghalaya's tableau shows a woman weaving a bamboo basket and the many bamboo & cane products of the State (ANI)#RepublicDayIndia Live Updates: https://t.co/mYppNge5cp pic.twitter.com/l3Bns6xfoJ — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) January 26, 2022

Goa tableau participating in the #RepublicDayParade, is based on the theme 'symbols of Goan Heritage'.



The tableau showcases Fort Aguada, Martyrs' Memorial at Azad Maidan in Panaji and Dona Paula. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/CqWDjJzcXC — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

The tableaux of Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir at Rajpath during #RepublicDayParade pic.twitter.com/lwL7McGPT4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Uttarakhand tableau at the 73rd Republic Day parade depicts Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, Dobra-Chanti Bridge and Badrinath Temple pic.twitter.com/3d3QAjAZxO — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

#RepublicDay | Haryana's tableau this year showcases the state's contribution to sports pic.twitter.com/1uLRzb456S — NDTV (@ndtv) January 26, 2022

Lt. Manisha Bohra leading a contingent of the Army Ordnance Corps.

A contingent of the Army Ordnance Corps, led by Lt. Manisha Bohra, marches at the #RepublicDay Parade pic.twitter.com/qt9t9qNxxa — NDTV (@ndtv) January 26, 2022

Happy Republic Day to everyone!