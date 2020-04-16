In one of his tweets posted earlier today, PM Narendra Modi applauded a 74-year-old Yog Raj Mengi from Reasi, Jammu & Kashmir.

The elderly man won appreciation for distributing 6,000 masks that he stitched himself, using his pension money.

He is also distributing ration to the poor.

PM Modi tweeted pictures of Yog Raj Mengi stitching the masks and wrote that it is people like him who are helping the country fight against coronavirus.

Proud of citizens like him! They are adding so much might in the battle against COVID-19. https://t.co/nPCAsn9mUQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2020

Meanwhile people were are also really appreciative about this gesture from the 74-year-old.

Truly amazing.