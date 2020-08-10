At least 743 staff of the Tirupati Tirupati Devasthanams and some priests at Tirumala have tested positive for COVID-19, 3 of whom have died since the 11th of June. 

Source: The Hindu

Speaking to Business Today, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said that of the 743 infected, 402 have so far recovered while 338 were still undergoing treatment. 

Source: The Federal

The Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala had been re-opened on the 11th of June after being shut for 2 and a half months due to the pandemic. 

Source: Indian Express

The temple was re-opened after repeated pleas by devotees under 'strict' COVID-19 measures. 