At least 743 staff of the Tirupati Tirupati Devasthanams and some priests at Tirumala have tested positive for COVID-19, 3 of whom have died since the 11th of June.

Speaking to Business Today, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said that of the 743 infected, 402 have so far recovered while 338 were still undergoing treatment.

The Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala had been re-opened on the 11th of June after being shut for 2 and a half months due to the pandemic.

The temple was re-opened after repeated pleas by devotees under 'strict' COVID-19 measures.