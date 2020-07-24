Many people have lost their jobs due to the lockdown and the ongoing pandemic but, they are still looking for alternative means to earn a livelihood. 

Take this inspiring story for instance. 

A video of a 75-year-old woman, fondly known as Warrior Aaji Maa, displaying her martial arts skills on the roadside in Pune has gone viral. 

In the viral video, dadi maa can be seen juggling two sticks with such perfection and we have to say, she's a pro, even at her age she's juggling sticks with so much energy and zest. 

Aaji Maa displays her lathi skills on the streets and collects money to sustain herself and her family as she has no other source of income due to the lockdown and the pandemic. 

The video was originally shared on social media by Twitter user, Hatinder Singh and soon celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh and Sonu Sood took notice. They were quite impressed with Aaji Maa's skills and they offered to help her. 

After asking around for the dadi maa's details, actor Riteish Deshmukh successfully connected with the woman and offered to help her out. 

Even actor Sonu 'superhero' Sood promised to open a small training school with her where she will be able to train women of our country some self defence techniques. 

That's not all. People on Twitter were also impressed with dadi maa's skills. While some praised her, others reached out to help her. 

You can also get in touch with Aaji Maa if you wish to help her out. Here are here details. 

It's heartwarming to see people unite to help someone in need, in these crucial times. It fills our heart with immense joy. 