Many people have lost their jobs due to the lockdown and the ongoing pandemic but, they are still looking for alternative means to earn a livelihood.

Take this inspiring story for instance.

A video of a 75-year-old woman, fondly known as Warrior Aaji Maa, displaying her martial arts skills on the roadside in Pune has gone viral.

This Mataji From Pune Is 75Years Old, She Shows Her Lathi Skills On The Roads Of Pune For Her Survival.



Even During This Lockdown And Pandemic She Is Forced To Do It As It Seems She Don't Have Any Other Source Other Than This Art.



If Anyone Knows About Her Plz Let Us Know.

🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dKK4iRTfVY — 🦅 ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ 🦅 (@hatindersinghr1) July 23, 2020

In the viral video, dadi maa can be seen juggling two sticks with such perfection and we have to say, she's a pro, even at her age she's juggling sticks with so much energy and zest.

Aaji Maa displays her lathi skills on the streets and collects money to sustain herself and her family as she has no other source of income due to the lockdown and the pandemic.

लठैत दादी की जय हो, कई के पसीने छुड़ा देगी 😀🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UpeLpPkirY — Dadi Chandro Tomar (@realshooterdadi) July 24, 2020

The video was originally shared on social media by Twitter user, Hatinder Singh and soon celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh and Sonu Sood took notice. They were quite impressed with Aaji Maa's skills and they offered to help her.

After asking around for the dadi maa's details, actor Riteish Deshmukh successfully connected with the woman and offered to help her out.

Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa - incredible story. https://t.co/RuCfoZIi7M — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020

Even actor Sonu 'superhero' Sood promised to open a small training school with her where she will be able to train women of our country some self defence techniques.

Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques . https://t.co/Z8IJp1XaEV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 24, 2020

That's not all. People on Twitter were also impressed with dadi maa's skills. While some praised her, others reached out to help her.

दादीयों के तो स्वैग ही अलग है❤️❤️ — Er.Shikha Sharma (@ErShikhaforBJP) July 24, 2020

दादीजी वो पसीने नहीं छुड़ाती मगर पेट ने यह सिखा दिया है,,ये वीडियो मजबूर औरत की कहानी बता रहा है,, — थानसिंह चौधरी भरतपुर। (@Jatt_Bharatpur) July 24, 2020

Great... I just believe sometimes there is real positive minds that help and make challenges possible thru social media. People find ways to reach out help so amazing, Maharashtra/India still stands strong on humanity. — sunitajadhav (@sunmor2901) July 24, 2020

Our Member Had Already visited Her Place..

"#निर्मिती" Is going to Take the responsibility Of This Grandma..@Manoj2211Khare Had also Taken the responsibility Of the Education Of her Granddaughters..



"#निर्मिती" Is there to Help Her Inside Out... pic.twitter.com/czA4YYXt5N — @harshu 22 (@2212harshh) July 23, 2020

Dadi is far better than youngsters who without any struggle ask for free money — Nigar Parveen (@NigarNawab) July 24, 2020

दादी जी से अब उलझन मत नहीं तो नानी की याद दिला देंगी.. 😂😂 — Phenomenal Ajay (@ajaykum61068972) July 24, 2020

Wah such great talent and energy at this age! 🙏🏼...par afsos hai ki inhe yeh apni zaroorat ki liye dhoop mein yeh karna padh raha hai... — Anu Jain (@anujain2000) July 24, 2020

Some one please help her,at this age she is doing work.she is not begging door to door,this is appreciative,respect her. — Pia sinha (@Pia21193945) July 24, 2020

You can also get in touch with Aaji Maa if you wish to help her out. Here are here details.

It's heartwarming to see people unite to help someone in need, in these crucial times. It fills our heart with immense joy.