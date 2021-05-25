"Playing dress-up begins at age five and never truly ends."

-Kate Spade

Didn’t we all think that the internet was the ruling kingdom for youngsters? Well, a couple in their seventies is giving all the young fashionistas a run for their money by breaking all age stereotypes.

Introducing the 76-year-old, Mrs. Verma, who has taken the internet by storm. With over 16.1K followers on Instagram, this oh-so-cute duo is nothing but everything cool. From rocking the denim jeans to taking the shoe challenge, their handle is the trendiest thing on the block.

With the on-point bio, “Playing cool after the 70s. We believe that age is not a barrier. Slaying and spreading smiles”, this cute couple has been dishing out content that floored everyone.

Donning her granddaughter’s outfits, she is giving a tough competition to every model walking on the ramp.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, she said that it was during the lockdown where she began taking interest in Instagram.

My granddaughter introduced me to Instagram during the lockdown and since then, I have been hooked. I try new looks and transitions. I am killing it with my moves and on most days, I end up playing pranks on my husband. I am the selfie queen. I pretend as if paparazzi are waiting in queue for me. Cos why not? I am 76 and want to be the coolest influencer in town. It is never too late to be who you want to be.

With over 143K likes, the clip of her taking the shoe challenge is the most popular out there. From wearing a straight white kurta and black palazzos to donning a white shirt and black pencil skirt matched with a pair of high heels. The clip was accurately captioned as “Breaking the stereotypes”.

Just look at his cute face!

She is totally slayin' the OOTD game!

Twinning is winning!

Killing it like QUEEEEN!

How can they be so cute?

Even netizens could not stop gushing about how wholesome the young-spirited couple was.

I cannot wait to grow old and be a super cool grandmom like her!