India has recorded the highest one-day surge in fresh COVID cases in the world. On Saturday, we added nearly 79,000 cases taking the national count past the 35 lakh mark amid a massive spike the number of cases in the last week.

At 78,903 fresh cases, Saturday’s COVID-19 numbers surged past US's 78,427 infections reported in the US on July 25, the previous single-day record.

According to the Times of India, the country has seen a sharper rise in the number of cases with 4,96,070 new patients in just 7 days at an average of 70,867 patients per day.

Even the pool of active cases has seen a sharp rise in the country. According to reports, active cases have increased by nearly 49,000 in the last 4 days to 7,66,226.

However, Saturday’s deaths from the virus were recorded at 945, the toll dropping below 1,000 for the first time in five days.