When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade out of it.

This phrase fits quite aptly for us Indians who make the most out of everything. Even at a time when our country is struggling with a crisis, our creative streak to cope with the pandemic is at an all-time high. Here are a few of them.

1. Chemistry teacher made a makeshift 'tripod' for her phone to teach her students virtually. She tied her phone to a clothes hanger, suspended it between a plastic chair and the ceiling which enabled her students to view the board during the lesson.

I don't know where or who. But this picture made my day. A teacher setting up their online class with available resources. ❤️ There is so much passion in this picture makes me overwhelmed. #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/88C7PBdSEW — Pishu Mon (@PishuMon) June 9, 2020

2. A DJ booth was set-up in the middle of the fields in Uttar Pradesh to ward off the locust invasion with loud music.

3. An auto-rickshaw driver in Kerala installed a soap-dispenser and water dispenser on his three-wheeler so that people could wash hands and then travel on his auto.

4. While maintaining social distancing, a milk vendor in Jodhpur used a funnel, pipe and tied to a stick to supply milk to the customers.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Sanjay Goyal, a milk vendor in Jodhpur is using a funnel and pipe tied to a stick to supply milk to the customers while maintaining social distance amid #COVID19 outbreak. pic.twitter.com/C6AKDa1Dt4 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

5. Amid the pandemic, a Robotic Engineer in Coimbatore built a little robot to run errands for him to maintain social distancing.

Is that a robot waiting in line?



Indian engineer Karthik Velayutham has designed a robot to run errands to help maintain social distancing during the #coronavirus pandemic. The robot can carry up to 30 kilograms of shopping.#India pic.twitter.com/nUaQmcI87N — Press TV (@PressTV) May 27, 2020

6. A man from Agartala built a 'social distancing' bike with seats 1-metre apart to drop off his daughter to school amid coronavirus.

An Indian mechanic Partha Saha from Agartala, designs a 'Social Distancing' motor cycle to drop his daughter at school. Necessity is the mother of invention. #Inspired via AFP news. pic.twitter.com/nmxe7RsyRp — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 7, 2020

7. A cab driver in Coimbatore customized his taxi's interior by fixing transparent plastic sheets to avoid physical contact with both the driver and the fellow passenger.

#COVID19outbreak: A private #taxi owner in #Coimbatore customised his vehicle’s interior by fixing transparent mica sheets, which will help customers avoid physical contact with both driver and fellow passenger. @xpresstn pic.twitter.com/YaK52Vy7SS — S Mannar Mannan (@mannar_mannan) May 17, 2020

8. An innovator in Leh district developed an ‘Infection Free Tap’. This device doesn’t require people to use their hands at all except for washing them. It has two-foot presses at the bottom which releases water and soap after pressing them.

An innovative #Ladakh Youth Tamchos Gurmet designs a zero hand touch wash basin and donates to SNM hospital.#COVID19 #CoronaOutbreak #IndiaFightsCorona #Report: Yangchan Dolma pic.twitter.com/MzFYlWlkrM — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 23, 2020

9. To maintain social distancing, field staff in Dongarwadi, Maharashtra used PVC pipes to distribute food grains to ration cardholders.

While people across the country are finding innovative ways to maintain safe distances & prevent spread of #CoronaVirus, in Dongarwadi #Maharashtra, our field staffs are promoting social distancing by using PVC pipe to distribute food grain#SocialDistancing #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/iP22Pmz6qP — Watershed Org Trust (@WOTRIndia) April 14, 2020

Which jugaad did you like the best?