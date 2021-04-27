It is so, so good to see certain countries stick to the COVID-19 lockdown and safety regulations. And to witness not just ordinary citizens but political leaders also being held accountable for breaking such rules is refreshing.

So, let's look at all the times international politicians were asked to follow COVID rules just like regular folks.

1. When Norway's PM, Erna Solberg was fined $2,410 for throwing a birthday party for herself.

2. When Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha was fined $190 for not wearing a face mask.

3. When Scottish National Party MP, Margaret Ferrier was arrested for travelling to London while she was COVID positive.

4. When former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn had to apologise for attending a dinner with eight people, and breaking the "rule of six."

5. When the British Prime Minister's father Stanley Johnson apologised for shopping without a face mask on.

6. When former chief adviser to British Prime Minister, Dominic Cummings was asked to step down and resign for driving from London to County Durham despite strict lockdown restrictions.

7. When New South Wales cabinet minister Don Harwin was fined $1,000 and also had to resign for breaking rules.

8. When Dutch justice minister Ferd Grapperhaus was fined $542 for breaking social distancing rules while at his wedding.

TBH, all this strict action was needed.