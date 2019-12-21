The anti-CAA protests have intensified across the nation. While the protests are largely intended to be peaceful, they are turning violent at a few places.
After police crackdown at Jamia and Daryaganj in Delhi and Mangaluru in Karnataka, the protests recently turned violent in parts of UP.
According to a report by ET, at least 11 people have lost their lives in UP and this also includes an 8-year-old boy from Varanasi.
The child was killed in a stampede when clashes between the police and protesters turned violent.
Twitter erupted in anger after reports of the death of an 8-year-old kid emerged.
This is madness an 8 year old is died in the protest in #UP #CAA_NRC_Protests #NaziIndiaRejected https://t.co/8byfyzWkcm— Parth Sinha (@parthsinha51) December 21, 2019
I have lost in humanity! How can Govt. justify murder of an 8 year old child??? Religious supremacy isn't going to bring peace or economic growth. Stop this #Genocide and #HumanRights violation #CAA_NRC_Protests #NaziIndiaRejected #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC pic.twitter.com/D3nV0pnQ1G— Nidhiya V Raj (@Nidhiya_V_Raj) December 21, 2019
They killed an 8 year old kid!— Abhishek Singh Dhakrey (@abhishekdhakrey) December 21, 2019
How shameful for everyone.#CAA_NRC_Protests
How could they kill an 8-year old? They are worse than Nazis! #CAA_NRC_Protests https://t.co/zX0pFr0fDV— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) December 21, 2019
These protests are largely led by students and most of the other people who have lost their lives are also in their 20s.
Some reports suggest that children in the age group of 12-18 years have also come out on streets protesting against the newly amended act.