The anti-CAA protests have intensified across the nation. While the protests are largely intended to be peaceful, they are turning violent at a few places.

After police crackdown at Jamia and Daryaganj in Delhi and Mangaluru in Karnataka, the protests recently turned violent in parts of UP.

According to a report by ET, at least 11 people have lost their lives in UP and this also includes an 8-year-old boy from Varanasi.

The child was killed in a stampede when clashes between the police and protesters turned violent.

Twitter erupted in anger after reports of the death of an 8-year-old kid emerged.

This is madness an 8 year old is died in the protest in #UP #CAA_NRC_Protests #NaziIndiaRejected https://t.co/8byfyzWkcm — Parth Sinha (@parthsinha51) December 21, 2019

8 year old have no business protesting on the streets. Basic parenting skills ! — Ishan Naik (@ishan_100) December 21, 2019

All those justifying the death of the 8 year old child in UP remember police brutality sets precedents. You will also,one day, be protesting against the actions of a regime. This could happen to your child too. Don’t be so consumed in hate that you celebrate the murder of a child — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) December 21, 2019

I have lost in humanity! How can Govt. justify murder of an 8 year old child??? Religious supremacy isn't going to bring peace or economic growth. Stop this #Genocide and #HumanRights violation #CAA_NRC_Protests #NaziIndiaRejected #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC pic.twitter.com/D3nV0pnQ1G — Nidhiya V Raj (@Nidhiya_V_Raj) December 21, 2019

They killed an 8 year old kid!



How shameful for everyone.#CAA_NRC_Protests — Abhishek Singh Dhakrey (@abhishekdhakrey) December 21, 2019

How could they kill an 8-year old? They are worse than Nazis! #CAA_NRC_Protests https://t.co/zX0pFr0fDV — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) December 21, 2019

These protests are largely led by students and most of the other people who have lost their lives are also in their 20s.

Some reports suggest that children in the age group of 12-18 years have also come out on streets protesting against the newly amended act.