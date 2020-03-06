Recently PM Modi got social media all abuzz with this announcement.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Which everyone then realised was because of this.

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

And people had a lot of opinions.

Including Licypriya Kangujam.

The 8-year-old climate change activist was amongst the women chosen by the Prime Minister to take over his social media account on International Women's Day. However, Kangujam turned down the offer, asking the PM not to celebrate her if he wasn't going to listen to her voice.

In a tweet she said, 'Dear @narendramodi Ji, Please don’t celebrate me if you are not going to listen my voice. Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turns down this honour. 🙏🏻 Jai Hind!'

Kangujam was seen back in June last year outside Parliament urging the PM to pass a climate change law.