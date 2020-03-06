Recently PM Modi got social media all abuzz with this announcement.

Which everyone then realised was because of this.

And people had a lot of opinions.

Including Licypriya Kangujam. 

The 8-year-old climate change activist was amongst the women chosen by the Prime Minister to take over his social media account on International Women's Day. However, Kangujam turned down the offer, asking the PM not to celebrate her if he wasn't going to listen to her voice.

Licypriya Kangujam
Source: WION News

In a tweet she said, 'Dear @narendramodi Ji, Please don’t celebrate me if you are not going to listen my voice. Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turns down this honour. 🙏🏻 Jai Hind!'

Kangujam was seen back in June last year outside Parliament urging the PM to pass a climate change law.