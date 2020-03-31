With no work to do because of the lockdown, an 8-year-old kid in Bihar's Arrah died of hunger, reports The Wire.
The child, named Rakesh used to work as a rag-picker and sold junk to make money. His father, on the other hand, was a porter.
However, nation-wide lockdown meant that all the work stopped and so did the daily wage.
Rakesh's mother Sonamati Devi told The Wire that the night the lockdown was announced, he had a roti. After which, there was nothing to eat.
The child later developed fever and diarrhea and was taken to a nearby hospital. The doctors prescribed the family certain medicines but by the time they could arrange money to buy the same, Rakesh had passed away.