What was your hobby when you were 8-years-old? Probably playing with your favourite toys, right?





Guess what, an 8-year-old boy from Michigan named Ryan Kaji does exactly that and now he has been named by Forbes as the youngest highest earner on Youtube in 2019 for the second time in a row. Hard to believe?

Well, Ryan has his own channel on Youtube named 'Ryan's World' where he reviews toys. He has more than 23 million subscribers and according to Forbes, his earnings raised from $17 million in 2018 to $26 million in 2019

This cutie has been reviewing toys since he was 3-years-old and in just a matter of five years, he has earned enough money to own his own toy company.

He has no plans of slowing down as he wants to expand his hobby with a line of more than 100 toys. Currently, he is also part of a show on Nickelodeon where he enjoys working on science experiment videos.

What a talented kid!