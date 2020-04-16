Children have the unique ability to make people happy, even during the worst of times. Recently an 8-year-old Kashmiri boy did just that when went out of his way to donate all his savings towards the fight against coronavirus.

Source: Twitter

The incident was tweeted by the Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir.

Source: Deccan Herald

Hailing from Nowpora, Malik Ubeed went to the DC Bandipora office on the 13th of April to hand over his 'piggy bank' savings to fight the spread of the pandemic.

According to Quint, this is not the first time, kids have come forward to help the country during this crisis. In March, 7-year-old Rommel Lalamiansanga from Manipur and Syed Anis from Chennai had donated Rs 333 and Rs 845 respectively to fight COVID-19.