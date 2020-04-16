Children have the unique ability to make people happy, even during the worst of times. Recently an 8-year-old Kashmiri boy did just that when went out of his way to donate all his savings towards the fight against coronavirus.

The incident was tweeted by the Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir.

Hailing from Nowpora, Malik Ubeed went to the DC Bandipora office on the 13th of April to hand over his 'piggy bank' savings to fight the spread of the pandemic.

#Beautiful_Surprise

This 8 yrs old kid, Malik Ubeed frm Nowpora, a student of class 4th, dropped in at DC Bandipora office today along with his Piggy Bank. He walked in & handed over his piggy bank saving to the DC & wanted the money to be spend in the fight against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/xrPbTzi18f — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) April 13, 2020