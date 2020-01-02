9 children passed away in the last 2 days of December at JK Lon Hospital in Kota. According to NDTV, this has taken the death toll to 100 for the month.

4 children passed away on December 30, while five infants passed on December 31, all mainly due to low birth weight, hospital superintendent Dr Suresh Dulara said.

10 children had also died at the government-run hospital during a 2-day period of December 23-24. Meanwhile, hospital authorities claim the number of deaths reported at the health facility in 2019 has gone down since 2014 when 1198 children died.

The nursing in-charge of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, which looks after sick newborns, has been replaced.

Equipment in the hospital is now in the process of being upgraded and a central oxygen supply line will also be installed. The hospital has, however, been facing criticism for a lack of hygiene, not enough beds, and general disrepair.