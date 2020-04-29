Remember this guy? You have seen him since you were a kid. He's always had a safe place on your kitchen shelves. That's the uncle from MDH masalas packets. He's also always been on the TV ads for the spices.

Hell, if that wasn't enough, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati has also been part of memes!

Well, the 95-year-old is still busy these days. Infact, in this time of crisis he donated 7,500 PPE kits to the Delhi government, along with a 'generous' contribution to the CM Relief Fund.

Each opportunity to meet @MahashyDharmpal ji is a blessing.



I'm overwhelmed with gratitude by Mahashay ji's gesture to donate 7500 #ppekits in addition to his generous contribution to the #CMReliefFund.



Sir, your kindness gives #Delhi hope & strength in these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/7ckWAbnDUn — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2020

Twitter has been praising MDH uncle for the same.

God bless him with longlife — Pratik Lal (@PratikLal9) April 28, 2020

May Allah bless him with good health alwaya n he lives healthy for many more years to come — Resha Khan (@Resha2503) April 28, 2020

Will add more MDH masala in our dishes, out of gratitude. — Dillionaire (@pun_nyboy) April 28, 2020

Inke hi masaale khaunga Kal se — suspended samir (@samirchaki6619) April 28, 2020

All hail MDH uncle. May he live another century!