“Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter.” – Mark Twain

Karthyayani Amma, a 98-year-old woman from Kerala, who went viral on social media for being the oldest person ever to enroll in the Kerala Literacy Mission’s Aksharalaksham scheme, is in the news again. 

Source: indianexpress.com

Karthiyani Amma is going to be honoured with the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019 for topping the Class 4 equivalency exam conducted by Kerala Literacy Mission Authority (KLMA) in 2018. 

Karthiyani Amma, who had never attended school, topped that exam with flying colours by scoring 98% marks. 

Karthiyani Amma
Source: twitter.com

However, she's not alone. Along with her, 105-year-old Bhageerathi Amma from Kerala, who became the oldest equivalency course student in the history of KLMA, will also be honoured with the same award.

Bhageerathi Amma
Source: thelogicalindian.com

The Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019 award will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind on 8th March. Twitter is also celebrating their achievements. Take a look. 

Congratulations to both the women. Your story is truly inspirational.