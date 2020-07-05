If there's one thing in life that you can count on then it's your perseverance.



Roshni Bhadouriya, a-15-year-old girl, cycled 24 km to school and back in a village in MP's Bhind district. She has scored 98.5% in the State Board Class 10 Exams and is eight on the merit list.

She lives in Ajnol and would cycle every day to her school in Mehgaon which happens to be 12 km away. After braving the summer heat and the rains, she would reach her school.



Sometimes because of the rains, she couldn't even return home as the village roads used to get flooded.

I'd have to spend the night at the house of my relative. Sometimes, it would be days before I could get back home.

Roshni's father, Purushottam Bhadouriya works as a farmer and was beaming with joy after the results were declared. He shared that:



All my children are good students but this girl has made everyone proud. No one in these parts has ever scored such high marks. I want her to continue studying. I want to see her get big degrees and work in big firms in big cities.

Roshni has scored a perfect 100 in mathematics and science. When asked about her plans for the future, she shared that she wants to join the IAS.

I want to join the IAS. I want to be a collector. I am told that a collector can do a lot of good work. I don’t know much about it, but I’d like to be a collector and bring change.

It becomes difficult for Purushottam to keep his children in school but even after all his hardships, the thought of discontinuing her education has never crossed his mind.

It is tough with three children in today’s world, but I will not let my family have any problem. Besides, my kids are tough too.

Inspired by her mother, Sarita who completed her class 12 when the literacy rate was only 55% in Bhind, Roshni too decided to work harder. Purushottam is a graduate himself but he along with Sarita wishes they had a chance to study further.

We want our children to study all they want.

Roshni Bhadoriya is among many others who have proved that in the face of adversity, hard work and persistence always pays off.