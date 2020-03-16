A pandemic is on the rise and people around the world are being advised to stay indoors. With the cases of coronavirus increasing every day, many people are going into quarantine and practicing 'social distancing.'

But I can't possibly stop living?

Well, there are certain do's and don't that can be followed to make sure that you are socially distancing yourself the right way.

It is our responsibility to break the chain. We need to stay indoors and take necessary steps to maintain hygienic standards so we don't put others at risk of infection. It's time to do your part and save the world.