There is no dearth of people who try and kill the very essence of food by giving it different forms. But I do not understand why is Maggi their favourite.

Kabhi usko meetha kar dete hai, kabhi milk mein boil kar dete hai.

And now a cafe in Delhi has come up with the idea of Beer Maggi.

As the caption reads, there's no beer in this. It's just foam and masala maggi broth.

Everyone on social media wants to puke because this doesn't look edible at all.

Beer Maggi peelo friends 🤢 pic.twitter.com/lyvYWdzse9 — Disha Sharma (@dishaistired) December 18, 2020

I just wanna throw up now https://t.co/S2AEv2xPKK — Mayank (@mayankranaaa) December 18, 2020

And beer is ruined forever https://t.co/SbjvNWldHm — Prateek Pathania (@TheWanderinWolf) December 18, 2020

I also have a question.

My best wishes to those who have already had it.