It’s hard to imagine our lives without a smartphone now, but one should not forget the repercussions technology has in our lives. A woman based in Hyderabad reportedly lost her eyesight after excessive use of the smartphone.

ADVERTISEMENT Dr. Sudhir Kumar, in this Twitter thread, talked about smartphone vision syndrome that allegedly leads to disabling vision.

30-year-old Manju had severe disabling vision symptoms for one and a half years. This included seeing floaters, bright flashes of light, dark zig-zag lines, and at times inability to see or focus on objects.

He explained the patient’s history and said the symptoms started to show when she quit her job to take care of her child. To pass time at home, Manju started spending hours on her smartphone.

3. I reviewed the history. Symptoms had started after she quit her job of a beautician in order to take care of her specially abled child.

She picked up a new habit of browsing through her smartphone for several hours daily, including >2 hours at nights with lights switched off. — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM🇮🇳 (@hyderabaddoctor) February 6, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Soon after the diagnosis came it was clear that she was suffering from smartphone vision syndrome (SVS).

Long-term use of devices such as computers, smartphones, or tablets can cause various eye-related disabling symptoms, referred to as computer vision syndrome (CVS) or digital vision syndrome.

Dr. Sudhir further explained how he didn’t prescribe medicines to Manju and counseled her on the cause of this syndrome and asked her to cut down on her smartphone time. Even though she insisted on giving medicines, Manju decided to cut down her screen time completely.

6. Manju was anxious as she feared something sinister with her brain nerves but was finally determined to take corrective action.

She said- "instead of minimizing, I will stop looking at smartphone screen, unless absolutely necessary. In any case, my phone use is recreational." — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM🇮🇳 (@hyderabaddoctor) February 6, 2023

Following her 1-month treatment the results were in Manju’s favour as the screen cut down gave positive results.

At 1-month review, Manju was absolutely fine. Her vision impairment of 18 months had gone. Now, she had normal eyesight, did not see any floaters or flashes of light. Moreover, her momentary loss of vision at nights also stopped. Our suspicion was proved right.

He then urged people to avoid looking at screens for a long time and explained the dangerous causes of it.

9a. 66% of a sample had computer vision syndrome (CVS).

Being female, improper body posturing, use of electronics devices out of work, no habit of taking a break, long-hour duration of visual display terminal use & short-distance screen were associated with increased odds of CVS — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM🇮🇳 (@hyderabaddoctor) February 6, 2023

The thread ended with how this has been a common syndrome and many cases of transient smartphone-induced blindness have been reported.