If you are unfamiliar with the concept of the Florida man, think of him as a person from UP, and imagine all the stereotypes come true. That's what the Florida man is known for.

This time, the Florida man has used all hi Coronavirus funds to buy a Lamborghini. He had received $3.9 million in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (Coronavirus Aid).

David T. Hines was charged with bank fraud, making false statements to a financial institution and engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds according to the US Department of Justice.

According to reports, he had applied for $13.5 million in loans on behalf of a few companies under the Paycheck protection Programme, designed to keep small businesses running during the pandemic.

But he had apparently also lied about payments made to employees. Instead, he used the funds to shop at luxurious stores and resorts in Miami Beach

Federal prosecutors released a statement regarding the same.

Within days of receiving the PPP funds, Hines purchased a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan sports car for approximately $318,000, which he registered jointly in his name and the name of one of his companies.

Authorities have now seized the car and $3.4 million from his bank accounts.