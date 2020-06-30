While the world is still trying to recover from the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Chinese scientists are concerned that a new type of flu resembling the swine flu has the potential to turn into another global pandemic.
Researchers are concerned that it could mutate further which means that it will spread from person to person easily and can trigger a global outbreak. Scientists at Chinese universities and China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention say that:
It possesses all the essential hallmarks of being highly adapted to infect humans".
The majority of cases were of a new kind of virus which has been dominant among pigs since 2016.
It is of concern that human infection of G4 virus will further human adaptation and increase the risk of a human pandemic.
The blood tests also showed that any immunity humans gain from the exposure to seasonal flu does not provide protection from G4. G4 was observed to be a highly infectious virus replicating in human cells and causing serious symptoms.