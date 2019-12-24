Recently, the Prateek Kuhad Supermoon concert in Delhi drew a huge crowd. And amidst a crowd of music lovers and loyal fans, a protestor raised a placard against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The placard stated, 'they won't lathi charge at the Prateek Kuhad concert for protesting'. It even includes an apology for ruining photos of other attendees.

The picture of the protestor raising the placard was shared on Twitter, and people were quick to commend the protestor for the creativity displayed.

Protests against the CAA have been going on for over a week, and across the nation, people have really let out their creative sides when it comes to raising chants and designing placards. It is important to remember, that in a democracy, every citizen has the right to voice his/her opinion.