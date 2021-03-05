Our farmers have been protesting for a while now, braving all kinds of harsh weather. Come biting winters or melting summers, they have been at it without a break.



But to give them a sigh of relief, a UK-based charity organization named Khalsa Aid has volunteered to set up coolers, provide mosquito creams and repellants, and even increase the supply of water.

Volunteer teams are distributing handy water purification units to the farmers at Delhi borders to fight the heat.



We are thankful for your support.#farmersprotest #supportfarmers pic.twitter.com/EeE8nEFtkP — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) March 4, 2021

The charity has taken this step keeping in mind the hot summers and how difficult it would get to protest during the same.

Our teams are distributing drinking water to the farmers protesting at Gazipur border.

Thank you for your support.#farmersprotest #SupportFarmersProtest #khalsaaid #khalsaaidindia pic.twitter.com/b5pXjdCwXy — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) February 25, 2021

This step is being carried out across the protest sites.

Protestors were provided with mosquito nets and repellent creams on Wednesday by the Khalsa Aid at the protest sites in Delhi.



With approaching summers are bringing new challenges with it. As mosquitoes are increasing, our teams are distributing mosquito repellent creams and mosquito nets across the protest sites.

Thank you for supporting us!#farmersprotest #supportfarmers #khalsaaidindia pic.twitter.com/v4MMHOhPQI — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) March 3, 2021

They were seen distributing water as they stepped up their distribution drive due to a sudden rise in temperature.

As the temperatures are rising faster than expected, our teams have increased water distribution drives across the protest site.

Thank you for your consistent support.#farmersprotest #supportfarmers #kalsaaidindia #khalsaaid pic.twitter.com/feqwPSsm3O — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) March 2, 2021

Prior to that, the Khalsa Aid unloaded air coolers for protestors to brave the heat in the shelter home at the Singhu border.

Volunteer teams unloading Air coolers that came in earlier today for the shelter home at Singhu border.



We are thankful to the sangat for their love and support.#farmersprotest #khalsaaidindia #khalsaaid pic.twitter.com/DwfpKEcvAC — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) March 1, 2021

They have been diligently helping out the farmers in any way possible for three months now.

Recognise The Whole Human Race As One.



Our sewa at the Delhi borders continues into its third month.



Thank you for your support!#farmersprotest #supportfarmers #khalsaaidindia #khalsaaid pic.twitter.com/6IEaceiFvA — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) March 1, 2021

Not just that, they have been running a massage center for the protestors at the Tikri border for the past two months now.

The massage centre at Tikri border is running successfully for the past two months.

Thank you for supporting us!#farmersprotest #supportfarmers #farmerprotestrelief #khalsaaidindia pic.twitter.com/TqcEUlwlNz — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) March 3, 2021

Reportedly, they served langars back in December and also set up camps for the farmers at the sites.



The same report mentions that the Khalsa Aid has also been running a 600-bed full-to-capacity shelter. And, also run two 'Kisan Malls' to provide farmers with daily use things like inner-wear, toothbrush, sanitary pads, etc.

The Khalsa Aid has been working tirelessly to help our dear farmers in this important yet difficult time in their lives.