Recently, the Ministry of Textile issued a notice for abolishing the All India Handloom Board, in accordance with the GoI vision of "minimum government and maximum governance". 

Source: egazette

Ironically, a day later, Minister of Textile, Smriti Irani, tweeted in support of the handloom industry, while advocating #Vocal4Handmade. 

August 7 is celebrated as the National Handloom Day in India. 