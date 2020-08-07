Recently, the Ministry of Textile issued a notice for abolishing the All India Handloom Board, in accordance with the GoI vision of "minimum government and maximum governance".

Ironically, a day later, Minister of Textile, Smriti Irani, tweeted in support of the handloom industry, while advocating #Vocal4Handmade.

Handloom can enrich our daily lives and surroundings in many ways; from clothing to furnishing to Masks in Covid times to wall hanging. Bring home handmade in India!



I take pride in celebrating India’s legacy, I am #Vocal4Handmade. Are you? pic.twitter.com/S01moKE91p — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 7, 2020

Twitterati quickly 'spun' into action:

She scrapped the handloom BOARD* without much publicity . Now she wants to promote handloom and handmade. Hypocrite. — Elina 🌹 (@LawyerInBaking) August 7, 2020

Haven't u just shut the handloom board??? Wat r yu celebrating? https://t.co/gSx3m03UQa — Ashima Sharda (@ShardaAshima) August 7, 2020

I found cabinet ministers wishing on#NationalHandloomDay, cheering for #VocalForLocal & #Vocal4Handloom. Isn't it the same govt who abolished All India #Handloom Board just few days back??

Aisa kaise chalega?? pic.twitter.com/yvkitaFDra — Madhurima (@Madhurima_ML) August 7, 2020

Didn't the govt shut the handloom board a few days ago! This govt seem to be simply earning their sadistic pleasure and gratification by gaslighting.



Shameful! This level of moral depravity is despicable! — आत्मनिर्भर UrbanShrink (@UrbanShrink) August 7, 2020

Ironic to see the Textile Minister promote #Vocal4Handmade after the Centre has decided to scrap the Handloom Board and Handicrafts Board at a time when weavers & artisans are bearing the severe economic brunt of the pandemic. https://t.co/YIRta6uzkY — Dr. Ajay Dharam Singh (@Dr_Ajay_Singh) August 7, 2020

You just abolished All India Handloom Board. It was the only official forum where voices of craftspeople could be expressed directly. It’s concerning how this Government is slowly destroying every space where people can directly interact with them. Why is nobody talking about it? https://t.co/H8SWx7u6J1 — Tamanna (@mudisbitch) August 7, 2020

Takes an immense lack of shame to say this 5 days after permanently shutting down the Handloom Board. https://t.co/FwJ168KCXf — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) August 7, 2020

Just like Britishers, who systematically ruined handloom & textile industry of India.

The worst affected will be small weavers of Varanasi and adjoining areas. pic.twitter.com/dPxHAS2Wfh — Anu Mittal (@stylistanu) August 7, 2020

Modi ji shut down the handloom board just a few days ago — 𝕲𝖗𝖊𝖒𝕲 (@catttobaby) August 7, 2020

The audacity to tweet this a few days after abolishing the All India Handloom Board https://t.co/FRJihazJPa — Bhumika🏳️‍🌈 (@bhumika_4) August 7, 2020

https://t.co/TrAZZnxS7j



Actress is acting .. Closing the Handloom board and posing with pride in Handloom.. Shameless culture of the party.. Lying, hiding truth, acting, crying — anton Jose அன்றன் ஜோஸ் (@antonjose005) August 7, 2020

Ahead of National Handloom Day on 7th August, All India Handloom Board abolished. Gazette notification issued. Reason states ‘minimum government, maximum governance & need for systematic rationalisation of govt bodies’. pic.twitter.com/eVvBOoVooK — Attached to nothing connected to everything (@uksah) August 7, 2020

Why is handloom board abolished..... pic.twitter.com/T0Ai1StMmB — V (@alwaysvishnus) August 7, 2020

इसे कहते हैं जले पर नमक



The Union Ministry of Textiles scrapped the 28-year-old All India Handloom Board last month.



Weavers & craftsmen have suffered the most in this regime. It must take immense shamelessness for her to put out this tweet. https://t.co/t9Xv2xtigR — Abhinandita Dayal Mathur (@abhinandita_m) August 7, 2020

But the govt abolished the All India Handloom Board 😕 https://t.co/oKkzm8E03v — Poorva Prabhu (@PoorvaPrabhu) August 7, 2020

Is that why you shut down the handloom board? :))) https://t.co/oWnyYfKO1N — Jasmin 🇮🇳 (@jazzmatazz23) August 7, 2020

Is it a right time to celebrate this event @smritiirani Ji when Textile ministry has abolished the All India Handicrafts Board and the All India Handloom Board yesterday? #Handloom weavers are facing severe livelihood crisis.#handloomday@INCUttarPradesh @AjayLalluINC pic.twitter.com/hXs39Hjet4 — MohdtalhaINC (@TirangaBhaiya) August 7, 2020

August 7 is celebrated as the National Handloom Day in India.