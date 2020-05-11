In a shocking video that has surfaced on the internet, Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Vice-President of India, Venkaiah Naidu can be seen asking the members to remove their masks. 

This was just 6 days before PM Modi announced total lockdown across the country.

Venkaiah Naidu speaking in Rajya Sabha
Source: DNA India

Using a rather emphatic tone, Naidu tells the members:

Please go and remove the masks, all the members. You are all senior members and you know the rules. Please. Otherwise you know what I will do.

A mumble can be heard from the house members, presumably asking him to allow masks. 

The video is from March 18 and the lockdown was announced on March 24. 