Palwinder Singh, an advocate filed a petition against Prince Harry in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The petitioner alleged that the Prince promised to marry her, and she is filing the complaint as a result of him not fulfilling his promise. YES, YOU READ IT RIGHT.

She claimed that she had this conversation with him over social media and requested the court to direct the United Kingdom Police Cell to take action against Prince Harry.

The court noted that the petition filed by the woman was poorly drafted and mentioned a number of emails that were allegedly sent by Prince Harry, wherein he had mentioned that he promised to marry her soon.

The court of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan dismissed the petition and said, "After hearing the petitioner in person, I find that this petition is nothing, but just a daydreamer's fantasy about marrying Prince Harry."

This court finds no ground to entertain this petition and can only show its sympathy for the petitioner that she has believed such fake conversation to be true. It is a well-known fact that fake IDs are created on various social media sites like Facebook, Twitter etc. There is every possibility that so-called Prince Harry may be sitting in a cyber-cafe of a village in Punjab.

- Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan

However, as soon as the matter rounded up, netizens shared a laugh over the bizarre matter and flooded Twitter with hilarious jokes. See for yourself.

