Amidst growing confusion across the country regarding the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act along with a pan-India NRC, government officials stated that documents like Aadhaar, Voter ID card and Passport won't prove citizenship. 

According to the New Indian Express, the response came in return of a query that inquired about documents required to prove citizenship for NRC. 

The response was however different from a government document that emerged on social media, indicating that voter IDs be treated as proof of citizenship. 

Speaking on the subject, a top official of the union government said it is too early to talk about NRC and explained saying:

These (Aadhar, Voter ID card and Passport) are either travel documents or documents to show residency in India. 
Hours later the Home Ministry, through a series of tweets, cleared some doubts about the CAA. 

Earlier in the day, it was announced that the Home Ministry in consultation with the Law Ministry is preparing the rules for implementation of the CAA. 

An official, in a statement, said: 

No one will get Indian citizenship automatically. One has to prove eligibility. There is no intention to throw people out. People are over-worried. Law has sufficient safeguard. 
Government officials had earlier stated that everyone will get a national identity card under Section 14A of the act. 