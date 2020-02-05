Imagine, going for a political campaign but instead, you end up getting bombarded with marriage proposals. 

Well, this at least stands true for AAP leader Raghav Chadha who was flooded with marriage proposals while he was busy campaigning for the Saturday Delhi election. 

According to Raghav's social media team, he received at least a dozen marriage proposals that he's certainly not sure how to respond to. 

Yeah, he is being termed as the "most eligible bachelor" on social media and we aren't even kidding. 

Some ladies on Instagram are also proposing to him. Take a look. 

This time he is pitted against BJP veteran RP Singh and Rocky Tuseed from the Congress Party. 

But, will this popularity translate for Chadha in the election results or not, is left to be seen.