Imagine, going for a political campaign but instead, you end up getting bombarded with marriage proposals.

Well, this at least stands true for AAP leader Raghav Chadha who was flooded with marriage proposals while he was busy campaigning for the Saturday Delhi election.

Suitable Boy from AAP ..

MOST Eligible Bachelor around @raghav_chadha 💖💖

Women find the Chartered Accountant - turned - Politician more “Adorable” than “Aam” and drown him in Marriage proposals https://t.co/PIsXDimi0l — Aarti (@aartic02) March 27, 2019

According to Raghav's social media team, he received at least a dozen marriage proposals that he's certainly not sure how to respond to.

Yeah, he is being termed as the "most eligible bachelor" on social media and we aren't even kidding.

By far the best story in the #Delhi elections is how @raghav_chadha is inundated with marriage proposals from girls! All the best Raghav 😊 #DelhiElections2020 — Rishi Suri (@rishi_suri) February 4, 2020

Apna ladke ki baat hi kuch aur hai! ❤️@raghav_chadha — R (@rizwankhan17_) February 4, 2020

Some ladies on Instagram are also proposing to him. Take a look.

This time he is pitted against BJP veteran RP Singh and Rocky Tuseed from the Congress Party.

But, will this popularity translate for Chadha in the election results or not, is left to be seen.