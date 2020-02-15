Widely considered to be the brains behind the phenomenal transformation of government schools in Delhi, Aatishi recently got elected to the Delhi Assembly from Kalkaji.

So the pouring in of congratulatory messages is not a surprise. But as it turns out, one of these messages is extremely cute.

And it's come from none other than Atishi's 5-year-old nephew.

And I feel like this can't be stressed enough, so I will repeat it. It is seriously so damn cute.

From what we can gather, 5-year-old Amlaan has drawn some littel drawings for his 'Masi'

Here's another one for you:

You can see Atishi's post here:

Have received many congratulations for my election victory in the past few days, but this card with birds, butterflies, dinosaurs from my 5-year old nephew has been the best ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OKJ9sKqTBw — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 15, 2020

Well, what can I say, I am not endorsing her, but god damn, she deserves it.