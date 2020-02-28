Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain, on Thursday evening, was suspended from the party after being charged with murder and arson in connection with the death of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma.

Sharma's body was found in one of the areas in North East Delhi affected by violence over the Citizenship Act.

दिल्ली हिंसा मामले में पार्षद ताहिर हुसैन को जाँच पूरी होने तक आम आदमी पार्टी से निलंबित कर दिया है। — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 27, 2020

The night after he was booked by the Delhi Police, a team of forensic experts from the Crime Branch reached Hussain's house to probe his role in the violence that unfolded in North East Delhi.

A team of Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory collects evidence from municipal councillor Tahir Hussain's factory in N-E Delhi's Chand Bagh area. Hussain was suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party yesterday.



More here: https://t.co/Y2Bj9Ps4Bm pic.twitter.com/JffMXeAuQE — NDTV (@ndtv) February 28, 2020

While agreeing to the fact that he can be seen in widely-circulated videos, Hussain also claims that he was the target and not the attacker.

Talking to India Today, he told media personnel that he was not in the house when his terrace was being used to target people with petrol bombs.

News anchor Rajdeep Sardesai revealed this with a tweet:

So Tahir Hussain tells @IndiaToday he wasn’t in house when his terrace was used to target people with petrol bombs: claims a mob was trying to enter his house and he escaped with police help! Shows us a video of a mob allegedly trying to force its way into house. pic.twitter.com/VjqdKGngXz — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 27, 2020

He even released a statement claiming that he himself was a victim of mob violence and that the charges against him are false.

This is AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, victim of mob violence and was rescued by Police two days ago.



A mob took over his house and used it to launch attacks and He has not returned to his home since. But BJP is labelling him as a rioter.



Must watch his statement pic.twitter.com/X29DtHE5j7 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) February 26, 2020

Where the ruling government already labelled Hussain as a rioter, netizens were questioning them about other leaders instigating violence, such as BJP's Kapil Mishra

I am NOT a fan of Tahir Hussain’s party AAP.



I, however, also know that a BJP mob will see him as a Muslim first than an AAP leader.



We need to stand with minorities unequivocally with what’s happened.



This “riot” was a planned pogrom engineered by hate-spewing BJP leaders. — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) February 27, 2020

The fact that Tahir Hussain is a story and not Kapil Mishra, not Anurag Thakur, not Giriraj Singh, speaks volumes for this morally defunct, morally repugnant, morally obnoxious society. This shit is irreparable. — Sarfaraz (@BabaGlocal) February 28, 2020

Sad that AAP suspended Tahir Hussain, who according to its own leaders like Sanjay Singh, was only defending himself.



Muslims are really dispensable. — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) February 27, 2020

#EXCLUSIVE



Suspended AAP corporator Tahir Hussain shows me this video. CLAIMS this video is of the plot next to his multi storey building & that it shows rioters collecting stones in front of a cop who stood there as a mute spectator.



👉Full link-https://t.co/JTBOdPsFJM pic.twitter.com/0ySAwkAObL — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) February 27, 2020

Rahul Solanki's father blamed Kapil Mishra's speech for his son's death, Kapil was not arrested, No FIR filed against him



Ankit's brother blamed Tahir Hussain for his brother's death, FIR was registered against him



O.K — Nенr_wно™ (@Nehr_who) February 28, 2020

AAP has suspended Tahir Hussain from the party, pending inquiry.



Let a full probe find out the truth.



Meanwhile, still no action against Kapil Mishra. #DelhiRiots https://t.co/J60bc5eUkl — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) February 27, 2020

BREAKING



Delhi School of Social Work's Student's Union disowns Kapil Mishra as its alumni.



Demands his arrest, issues statement saying “We are ashamed of Kapil Mishra and also that he studied Social Work in our Department”



Hmmm!! pic.twitter.com/YPvsXXO4re — DaaruBaaz Mehta (@DaaruBaazMehta) February 28, 2020

Why is the Government trying to protect Kapil Mishra. If you don't arrest him then you're supporting the Genocide in Delhi.



Here is another Radical "Hindu Army" Terrorist claiming they will carry out Ethnic Cleansingpic.twitter.com/tF5fW2sOVe — Emperor Akbar (@MughalonKaRaja) February 27, 2020

Serious allegations about AAP leader Tahir Hussain’s involvement in Chandbagh violence



IB officer Ankit Sharma’s family & several locals alleged he incited, aided #DelhiRiots ‘his building seen in videos’



MUST be probed, action must be taken.



And also Kapil Mishra’s incitement — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) February 26, 2020

After the @AamAadmiParty suspends Tahir Hussain pending investigations, AAP's @SanjayAzadSln asks when will @BJP4India act against Kapil Mishra, Paresh Verma and Anurag Thakur for provocative speeches ? @CNNnews18 @news18dotcom https://t.co/gkuZENxgFM — Rupashree Nanda (@rupashreenanda) February 27, 2020

2 unrelated News today :



- Delhi Police has been given *4 weeks’ time* to merely respond whether Hate speeches of Kapil Mishra et al solicit FIR.



- Tahir Hussain has been charged with murder within a day of allegation in IB employee’s death case. — ᴛʜᴇ ᴍᴏɴᴋ ᴡʜᴏ sᴏʟᴅ ʜɪs ғᴀᴋᴇᴇʀɪ (@puntinational) February 27, 2020

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) distanced themselves from the accused legislator, it is unclear why no action has been taken against leaders like Kapil Mishra and Giriraj Singh.