Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain, on Thursday evening, was suspended from the party after being charged with murder and arson in connection with the death of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma.

Sharma's body was found in one of the areas in North East Delhi affected by violence over the Citizenship Act. 

The night after he was booked by the Delhi Police, a team of forensic experts from the Crime Branch reached Hussain's house to probe his role in the violence that unfolded in North East Delhi. 

While agreeing to the fact that he can be seen in widely-circulated videos, Hussain also claims that he was the target and not the attacker. 

Talking to India Today, he told media personnel that he was not in the house when his terrace was being used to target people with petrol bombs. 
News anchor Rajdeep Sardesai revealed this with a tweet: 

He even released a statement claiming that he himself was a victim of mob violence and that the charges against him are false. 

Where the ruling government already labelled Hussain as a rioter, netizens were questioning them about other leaders instigating violence, such as BJP's Kapil Mishra

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) distanced themselves from the accused legislator, it is unclear why no action has been taken against leaders like Kapil Mishra and Giriraj Singh. 