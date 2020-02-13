It's all sunny for the Aam Aadmi Party since the Delhi elections. Now, reportedly, more than 10 lakh people have joined AAP in just one day since the thumping victory.

A tweet from AAP's official Twitter handle quotes, "More than 1 million people have joined AAP within 24 hours of our massive victory."

More than 1 million people have joined AAP within 24 hours of our massive victory.



To join AAP, give a missed a call on :

9871010101#JoinAAP pic.twitter.com/o79SV8bj01 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2020

Wondering how? Well, the party has launched a nation-building campaign, inviting the people of India to join the party to develop the nation.

Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party was founded in 2012, came to power in 2015 against the government of Congress and in the past two elections, Congress failed to secure even a single seat in the assembly elections.

Not just Congress, Bhartiya Janta Party also failed to convince the voters of the national capital. It's interesting to note that AAP has successfully secured a stupendous victory in just eight months after it suffered a severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections in which the party failed to secure a seat.